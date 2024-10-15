One in a million

An Endeavour Hills man is turning a gut feeling into reality, after taking home $1.2 million after the weekend’s lotto draw.

To be precise, the man held one of four division one winning entries nationally on Sunday 12 October, scooping up a whopping $1,290,833.

The man said that the winnings would be a “big difference to our lives, I’m a bit speechless to be honest”.

“It’s all a bit crazy, I only buy lottery tickets now and then but the other day I had this really strong feeling to buy a ticket.

“I just thought, ‘I think these numbers are going to be drawn’ [and] I can’t believe it, I’m still in shock!”

In 2024 there have been 21 division one winning series in the southeast so far, which collectively, have taken home over $37.2 million in prize money.

When the winner eagerly showed his partner the money, she initially thought it was a hoax, but after the shock wore off her laughter turned to gratitude and they spent the weekend celebrating.

“I showed my partner the win and she took one look and thought it was some sort of hoax,” the man said.

“She eventually came around and now we’re both awestruck [so] we did a little bit of celebrating on the weekend.”

The man is buzzing with excitement after winning the TattsLotto draw, revealing that he’d be using his million-dollar prize to secure his first home.

“We’re currently renting and one of us is studying, so we’re not in the position to buy, but now we can!” The man said.

“We’ll be able to own a house now which is crazy to say.”

His winning 18-game quick pick was purchased on The Lott website, with the winning numbers on draw 4511 being 8, 2, 21, 45, 10 and 28 while the supplementary numbers were 27 and 30.

Across Australia, there were four division one winning entries in the TattsLotto draw 4511, three in Victoria and one in New South Wales.

The tally for division one winners has reached 359 so far in 2024, where 134 were won by Tatts customers.

During this same period, there were 291 division one winning entries across the country that collectively won more than $436 million.