Teen driver arrested after three-vehicle crash at Noble Park

A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after a serious three-vehicle crash in Noble Park late on Monday 14 October.

Police say that the Noble Park man was driving a black Mercedes northbound on Princes Highway when it collided with a white Fiat and a black MG about 10pm.

A 34-year-old Clayton South woman, who was a passenger in the Fiat, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Fiat and MG drivers were taken to hospital for treatment.

The Mercedes driver was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment, where he was placed under police guard.

He was expected to be interviewed by police when released from hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au