Few candidates sign Palestinian pledge

by Sahar Foladi

Only four City of Greater Dandenong candidates have joined a statewide pledge to make Palestine a local council election issue.

Nearly 300 local government candidates across Victoria have pledged to take action for Palestine if elected.

The four in Greater Dandenong – out of 45 candidates – were Victorian Socialist Sean Stebbings in Springvale Central ward, Greens members Isabella Do and Rhonda Garad in Keysborough South and Cleeland wards respectively and Sinan Akkurt running for Keysborough ward.

Just one of 89 candidates in City of Casey signed, and zero in Cardinia Shire.

The pledge is part of the We Vote for Palestine “transparency campaign”, said to be initiated by an alliance of advocacy groups in NSW and Victoria.

It is to demonstrate Palestine is an important “voter issue” and uses the pledge to identify candidates who share its values.

Garad has been vocal on the matter from the beginning, attending protests in Dandenong calling for a ceasefire.

“I have been strongly concerned about the illegal genocide of Palestinians which is being found to be illegal from the highest courts of the land.

“We’ve seen thousands of deaths of Palestinians. They’ve been starved, displaced, orphaned, Gaza is in ruins. We need to stand up and be accountable to this – that’s why I took the pledge.”

According to the United Nations, more than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza and almost 99,000 wounded in 12 months by Israeli attacks since October 7 last year.

The incumbent councillor had moved a motion in a Greater Dandenong Council meeting in November calling for a permanent ceasefire.

“To say Dandenong is immune to this, we are uniquely connected to the whole world we are one Whats App away from the news in real time.

“Many of our residents are affected by this situation in Gaza. We have such a big Muslim diaspora, Lebanese community and they’re all deeply affected.”

Running for the Cleeland ward at this local government elections, she says she “sticks to her values” as a human first and foremost to “oppose violence” anywhere.

“For me it’s not a question and I don’t weigh it up against my chances of getting elected.

“It’s a fine balance because a lot of residents say local government has nothing to do with foreign wars.

“They (candidates) may perceive it goes against them but for me I know I can be a good councillor and care about the mass slaughter of women and children.”

Candidates were emailed the pledge through their VEC contact details and many also received a follow up from community groups according to the organisers.

The organisers believe they could’ve seen much higher pledge numbers with more time and publicity.

The campaign, established less than four months ago, had a short time to reach areas without established community groups advocating for Palestine according to the organisers.

Incumbent councillor Jim Memeti, who has attended a number of protests in Harmony Square Dandenong and also supported Garad in her motion for a ceasefire, missed the pledge request.

He says if given the chance, he would’ve most likely taken part in the pledge “if it’s calling for a ceasefire.”

Candidates are sent a considerable amount of different materials as they juggle campaigning and listening to the residents, he said.

“I would always recommend a ceasefire in any war because I think it’s easier and better to sit at a roundtable instead of creating war where people are the biggest loser.

“There’s so many emails for different pledges with different groups that we’ve lost track while everybody is busy campaigning.

“Residents have different issues – speaking to them at the same time ultimately ensures pledges like these are left in the tray to get back to.”

We Vote for Palestine states that it has mobilised diverse community groups, especially in Melbourne’s western suburbs and regional Victoria, as groundwork for Federal elections in 2025.

Fatima Measham, a WVFP co-organiser, says overall the campaign has been successful as many residents refer to the pledge to inform their voting decisions.

“We Vote For Palestine is breaking ground, starting at the council level. The response from candidates and voters shows a strong appetite for substantive justice in Palestine.

“Constituents reject a politics of self-interest that presents them with the false choice between human rights obligations and their welfare. This does not bode well for candidates at the Federal and State levels.”