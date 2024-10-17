Infant critically injured after struck by car in Endeavour Hills

A three-year-old child is fighting for life after being struck by a vehicle in Endeavour Hills.

Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of James Cook Drive and Heatherton Road about 8.30am on Thursday 17 October.

The child, who was a pedestrian, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The driver, a 24-year-old Endeavour Hills man, stopped at the scene and is speaking with police.

Investigations remain ongoing, police say.

Any information, CCTV and dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au