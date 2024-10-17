Two men allegedly stabbed in shopping centre attack

A man has been charged with allegedly stabbing two security guards at Waverley Gardens shopping centre in Mulgrave on Wednesday, 16 October.

During the alleged attack about 2pm, he was reportedly armed with a broken soy-sauce bottle.

A man was apprehended in a ‘citizens arrest’ until police arrived and arrested him.

The injured men, aged 35 and 62, sustained minor injuries. The elder man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The alleged attacker was charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury, assault with an instrument and failing to state a name and address.

He was remanded to appear before Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 17 October.