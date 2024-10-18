3yo girl dies in hospital after Endeavour Hills collision

A three-year-old girl critically injured after being struck by a car in Endeavour Hills has died in hospital.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a 24-year-old man with one count of dangerous driving causing serious injury after the collision at the corner of James Cook Drive and Heatherton Road on Thursday 17 October, 8.30am.

Police say they will consider further charges following the death of the child.

The young girl was crossing Heatherton Road at a pedestrian crossing with family when she was struck by a car, police allege.

She was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was arrested by police.

The Endeavour Hills man was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 23 October.