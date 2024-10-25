Hampton Park man jailed for crash that killed teen

By Ethan Benedicto

The tragic loss of 19-year-old Noah Peacock has left a void in his family and community, as Jayden Colverd, the man whose actions led to the fiery crash, could be eligible for parole by May 2025, after his sentencing on Wednesday 23 October.

Jayden Colverd, 28, from Hampton Park, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and failing to render assistance.

In August 2022 Colverd, driving unlicensed and at high speeds, crossed into the opposite lane of South Gippsland Highway near Jeetho, and collided with Noah’s vehicle, resulting in a fiery crash that tragically ended Noah’s life.

On a wet but otherwise clear day, a witness, who had been driving ahead of Colverd, witnessed him pass her in his 2004 Ford Falcon wagon “like a rocket”, while she had been traveling around 100km/h.

She saw the horrific aftermath of the incident after a bend, with Colverd’s vehicle having crossed to the wrong side of the road and colliding head-on with Noah’s car.

The force of the impact pushed Noah’s 2005 Ford Falcon sedan off the road, where it hit a tree and caught fire.

Witnesses attempted to help but the intense heat prevented them from approaching the burning vehicle.

Colverd, although injured, was able to escape his vehicle with a witness’s help, but after being assisted, fled the scene to a grassy area and down an embankment.

His Noah’s body was found inside the car once the fire was put out by CFA members.

Collision reconstruction experts revealed that Colverd’s vehicle was approximately 1.47 metres into the opposite lane.

They were not able to determine why the vehicle crossed the lines as there was no evidence of pre-impact braking from either vehicle.

Driving without a license after it was canceled in 2022 for refusing a breath test, Colverd’s blood sample in hospital revealed cannabis and a blood-alcohol level between 0.037 and 0.064 at the time of the crash.

Noah’s death had a heavy toll on his family, as described in their victim impact statements.

Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis also considered Covlerd’s diagnosed PTSD and undiagnosed ADHD, as well as his history of trauma.

Judge Karapanagiotidis added that the sentencing could never measure the depth of the loss felt by Noah’s family and the wider community, adding that “the sentence I am about to impose is not a measure of Noah’s life”.

“Nor is it a measure of the deep profound grief of those who knew and loved him.

“Rather, it is a reflection of a range of factors that by law I am required to take into account and balance, as already canvased,” she said.

Colverd, who was 25 years old at the time of the incident, was jailed for four years with a 33-month non-parole period.

He has served 798 days in pre-sentencing detention, making him eligible for parole by May next year.

Colverd’s driver license was also disqualified for four years, and a Section 89C declaration was issued, marking that the offence was committed under the influence of drugs or alcohol.