Greater Dandenong Council election – Progressive results so far

The new Greater Dandenong council is starting to take shape, with a variety of independents, at least one Green and two Labor members emerging as likely winners.

Five-time mayor and ALP member Jim Memeti has already declared himself the victor in Dandenong Ward – with what he says is an unassailable lead over independent Rahima Rizai.

Noble Park councillor Sophie Tan, also affiliated with the ALP, was re-elected unopposed.

Three non-ALP candidates – Dandenong North incumbent Bob Milkovic, Keysborough South Greens candidate Isabella Do and Keysborough independent Melinda Yim – seem likely to claim their seats.

Cleeland Ward remains too close to call, with Greens ex-councillor Rhonda Garad 181 votes ahead of ALP incumbent Angela Long.

Vote counts in Noble Park North, Springvale Central and Springvale North were set to begin today (31 October), with Springvale South tomorrow (1 November).

PROGRESSIVE VOTES

City of Greater Dandenong – 67,601 votes returned (79.9 per cent)

Progressive count – group B votes (received after 25 October) are still to be counted

KEYSBOROUGH SOUTH (78 per cent counted)

Isabella DO (Greens) 3135 (48.6 per cent)

Alexandra BRYANT (ALP) 1118 (17.3 per cent)

Ajdin MUZUR (ALP) 1021 (15.8 per cent)

Sasha JANKOVIC (ALP) 648 (10 per cent)

Geraldine GONSALVEZ 533 (8.2 per cent)

Informal 363

DANDENONG NORTH (72 per cent counted)

*Bob MILKOVIC 3385 (53.6 per cent)

Rhonda TANNOUS (ALP) 1618 (25.6 per cent)

Daniel FORMOSO 792 (12.5 per cent)

Branka TOMIC 259 (4.1 per cent)

Informal 161

KEYSBOROUGH (74 per cent counted)

Melinda YIM 2673 (42.1 per cent)

Peter BROWN 1878 (29.5 per cent)

Daniel DANG (ALP) 696 (11 per cent)

Sinan AKKURT (ALP) 490 (7.7 per cent)

Tevyn GOV (Socialists) 278 (4.4 per cent)

Hermara IN (ALP) 188 (3 per cent)

Reinaldo PINCHEIRA (ALP) 154 (2.4 per cent)

Informal 185

YARRAMAN (68 per cent counted)

*Phillip DANH (ALP) 3125 (58 per cent)

Ian COOK 2261 (42 per cent)

Informal 257

CLEELAND (64 per cent counted)

Rhonda GARAD (Greens) 1756 (35.6 per cent)

*Angela LONG (ALP) 1575 (31.9 per cent)

Zahra HAYDAR BIG (ALP) 1059 (21.5 per cent)

Pradeep HEWAVITHARANA (ALP) 542 (11 per cent)

Informal 213

DANDENONG (62 per cent counted)

*Jim MEMETI (ALP) 2934 (63.7 per cent)

Rahima RIZAO 1669 (36.3 per cent)

Informal 363

-Noble Park North, Springvale Central and Springvale North vote counts to begin 31 October

-Springvale South vote count to begin 1 November