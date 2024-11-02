Hoarder’s ‘junkyard’ defies authorities

-

Residents in a Dandenong North street say a hoarder and his sprawling ‘junkyard’ have made their lives unbearable, with authorities apparently unable to quell the problem.

They describe up to five trailers on the nature strip packed to the top, a long line of trucks, a ute with a trailer full of “rubbish” parked out in front of three properties and piles of junk laid out on the nature strip.

The house can be barely seen, behind items piled to the roof as well as unmaintained tall trees, a tall grey wooden fence blocking any glimpse of the house, a heavily chain-locked gate and “Warning 24 Hour Video Surveillance NO Trespassing” signs.

A bright orange truck is wedged in its driveway, among up to eight vehicles on the property and another two parked in the street.

The occupant has hoarded for more than a decade, according to neighbours who do not wish to be identified.

They say they have complained multiple times to the City of Greater Dandenong Council and have had raised safety concerns with Victoria Police.

“The ute used to be his private vehicle, all of a sudden it was full of rubbish,” says neighbour *Shane, which is not his real name.

“He keeps getting different cars and trucks fills them up and parks them. All of them are full of rubbish.

“Some of the neighbourhood he is very aggressive to. You can’t walk down the street unless his dog is attacking you – it yaps and runs at you. It doesn’t have a collar, is not on a leash.

“Everyone’s had enough.”

Shane says he’s complained three times to the council.

“Each time we get same response, we’re working with him, and he has issues.

“We’ve been told by Council that as soon as he starts clearing out the junk we’ll have rat infestations on our property.”

The neighbourhood is comprised of middle-aged to elderly residents many of whom have lived in the area for 20 and 30 years plus.

What once used to be a beautiful, friendly “neat and tidy” neighbourhood is ruined by the disastrous outlook of a single house.

Neighbour *Louisa says before the trouble, neighbours would go out, speak with one another, walk their grandchildren and just play outside their houses.

But that freedom has been taken away from them as the occupant sits out the front of his house or inside his truck possibly “recording everyone.”

Although she is not sure whether or not he is making a video because “one can never know with him”, Louisa says that he holds up the phone at them and just glares.

They say they’re unable to open their windows or drapes because he sits there “looking into the houses.”

About 18 months ago, neighbours watched when the occupant “chased down” and aggressively yelled at a council staff member.

“They’d sent someone out to serve a notice just to clean up maybe the front – it wasn’t as bad as it is now – and he yelled, he put his hands on him and shoved the council man,” Louisa says.

“(The officer) was scared, jumped into his van, reversed and hit a parked car.”

According to her, Council staff only come with a Police escort to interact or visit his house.

A similar episode followed when Victoria Police visited and the neighbourhood watched him shout at them.

“Half the street, more than that, absolutely hate him and cannot believe how council hasn’t done anything to even try and rectify the situation, it’s only getting worse and worse,” Louisa says.

The neighbourhood says that the occupant is “playing a big game” telling council staff that he’s “cleaning out” but the next day he goes out to collects more.

Usually, hoarding is connected with mental health issues but according to Shane “he’s too clever for that.”

Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill says the council is aware of the property and “responded to complaints from neighbours”.

All options are being explored to solve the issue “in the best interest of all residents”, Weatherill said.

“Our Environmental Health team is taking a considered approach to this situation.

“They are supporting and working with the resident, who is cooperating with officers to address concerns.”

To clarify, she confirms the council hasn’t deployed any security staff in the area. It was likely that neighbours saw a parking compliance officers “checking truck parking there in the normal course of their work.”

She also confirms that council has been at the property for hard rubbish collection “including recently.”

The occupant keeps telling residents that he buys the material to re-sell on the internet but Shane says “it’s only junk” and that he’s buying more items than he’s selling.

It’s believed that the occupant offers to take neighbours’ hard rubbish to the tip but instead takes them home.

Another neighbour says the last six to seven years have been the worst. The more the neighbours speak to him or try to remedy the situation, the more the occupant hoardes “to get back” at them.

“He thinks he’s intimidating, getting everyone scared of him, harassing.

“We are afraid in our own house to go out and do any work outside because of this one man out there and so is everyone else.”

*Shane has also reached out to Bruce MP Julian Hill and Dandenong MP Gabrielle William’s offices in desperate pleas for help.

Ms Williams says “hoarding materials” on private property is a matter for Council.

“Council and my office referred this matter accordingly, being sure to explain the ongoing amenity impacts it has had for local residents.

“Other safety related matters raised by residents were referred to Victoria Police, via the Minister for Police, who are the appropriate contact for concerns about community safety and law enforcement.

“We have informed the residents who contacted me about the actions we have taken to refer their concerns to the appropriate authorities and will continue to follow up as required.”