Dandenong man critical, six arrested after Frankston Nth shooting

Six people have been arrested over the shooting of a Dandenong man in Frankston North on Monday 4 November.

The 36-year-old remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was shot during an altercation with a group at a home at Armata Crescent about 7.20pm, police allege.

Special Operations Group officers assisted in the arrest of a 29-year-old man, 26-year-old woman, 24-year-old man and 18-year-old woman at a Carrum Downs address on the afternoon of Wednesday 6 November.

They were expected to interviewed in custody.

A 21-year-old man from Burwood East was arrested at a Burwood East shopping centre on the evening of Tuesday 5 November.

He was charged with intentionally causing serious injury and aggravated home invastion.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 5 March.

A 23-year-old Mornington woman was arrested at home on the morning of Wednesday 6 November.

She was charged with aggravated home invasion, affray and three counts of common law assault and was set to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court that evening.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au