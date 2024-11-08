Casey South new councillors in

By Violet Li

New councillors for six wards across Casey South were announced on Thursday 7 November after Group B votes and preference distributions.

In Correa Ward, former councillor and former Liberal member Gary Rowe won both the primary votes and preferential votes. He secured 57.1 per cent of the votes after four rounds of preference distributions.

In Quarters Ward, independent and accountant Carolyn Eaves won both the primary votes and preferential votes. She harvested 55.2 per cent of the votes after four rounds of preference distributions.

In River Gum Ward, former councillor and former Green member Lynette Pereira won both the primary votes and preferential votes. She had 56.6 per cent of the votes after five rounds of preference distributions.

In Kowan Ward, Labor member Kasuni Mendis won the primary vote but was surpassed by independent Shane Taylor after six rounds of preference distributions. Shane Taylor received 52.3 per cent of the votes.

In Tooradin Ward, independent Jennifer Dizon narrowly won the primary votes over pharmacist and independent Anthony Tassone with 41 votes. She then won with 54.6 per cent of the votes after five rounds of preference distributions.

In Cranbourne Gardens Ward, Michelle Crowther won both the primary votes and preferential votes. She gained 58 per cent of the votes after four rounds of preference distributions.

Official declarations will be at Bunjil Place on Friday 8 November from 2pm onwards, with the wards and their newly elected councillors to be announced in alphabetical order.