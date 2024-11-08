Your new Greater Dandenong councillor-elects

AT A GLANCE

– ALP (8), Greens (2), Independent (1)

– Women (6), men (5)

– First-time councillors (3), 2nd-term (4), 3rd-term (1), 4-plus-terms (3)

– Real estate agents (2), businesspersons (2), university academic, brand manager, pharmaceutical quality-assurer, teacher, banker, software engineer, law student

Rhonda Garad (Greens)

CLEELAND

(Cr from 2020- , works at Monash University)

Cost of living, street lighting/footpaths, rubbish dumping

Bob Milkovic (Independent)

DANDENONG NORTH

(Cr from 2020- , real estate agent)

Low rate rises, roads/parks, businesses, volunteer groups

Jim Memeti (ALP)

DANDENONG

(Cr from 2005- , 5-time mayor, businessperson)

Dandenong Community Hub, homelessness, cost of living

Isabella Do (Greens)

KEYSBOROUGH SOUTH

(New Cr, DuluxGroup assistant brand manager)

Parking and traffic congestion, parks and open spaces, value for rates

Melinda Yim (ALP membership pending)

KEYSBOROUGH

(New Cr, pharmaceutical quality-assurance)

Community safety, disability/elderly services, streets/footpaths/parks/reserves

Lana Formoso (ALP)

NOBLE PARK NORTH

(Cr from 2020- , mayor 2023-‘24, high school teacher)

Sports facilities, road safety, parks/playgrounds, tree coverage

Sophie Tan (ALP)

NOBLE PARK

(Cr from 2019- , deputy mayor 2020-’21, banker)

Community safety, Noble Park library, Heatherton Road roundabout, aged care services

Alice Phuong Le (ALP)

SPRINGVALE CENTRAL

(New Cr, real estate agent)

Infrastructure, affordable housing, community safety

Sean O’Reilly (ALP)

SPRINGVALE NORTH

(Cr from 2012- , mayor 2014-‘15, senior software engineer)

Cost of living, community safety, roads/footpaths/parks/libraries/rubbish dumping

Loi Truong (ALP)

SPRINGVALE SOUTH

(Cr from 2008- , milk-bar owner)

Cost of living, roads/lighting/public spaces, environmental sustainability, cultural events

Phillip Danh (ALP)

YARRAMAN

(Cr from 2024- , law student)

Aged care services, community safety, litter/roads/lighting/graffiti