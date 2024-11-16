Half-finished upgrade subject to funding

by Sahar Foladi

Emerson School is experiencing exciting times, with continuing progress of its first large-scale building upgrade since opening in 1973.

The four-stage building modernisation program is in its second stage, which consists of wood and automotive technology buildings for students.

Its $14 million stage one was completed last year, consisting of a new admin and senior student wing – the first state-funded upgrade the school has received in 50 years.

Nearing completion in time for the start of 2025 school year, the wood and automotive department will unlock new potential for students to undertake practical skills and personal growth in their chosen career fields.

The school’s principal John Mooney was “eternally grateful” to Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams who has “worked hard” for the school.

“She has done a lot of great work. She’s a very good person and we appreciate it.

“It’s a child’s delight here to watch all the machines working. It’s also the attitudes of all the team knowing that they’re in a partnership in doing something worthwhile.

“You can feel it in the air and it’s a nice place to be as they work.”

The specialist school for 400 students with mild intellectual processing difficulties, previously relied on its own budget to make improvements across its three campuses (junior, middle and senior school).

Mooney is passionate about personalised learning programs where students can “stand on their own two feet”.

Through its school-based apprenticeship training on the ground and the right resources, students are supported from “being a welfare recipient to be a taxpayer.”

“This could become the nerve centre of really getting kids to find out more about themselves and be less dependent on the welfare support that they need – because you get them to blossom.

“That should be not necessarily confined to your school age, it could be there for the whole community.”

Mooney however is looking forward to the “essential” stage three which will transform the “very tired, very old” junior building, which has also remained untouched since 1973.

Almost five to six classrooms in one corridor, and chipped paints and holes in the doors with holes and chipped painting, it’s a stark contrast to the stage-one tall and modern seniors building.

The junior building is surrounded by worn-out portable buildings from the late 60’s, a rare sight to set your eyes upon in the 21st century.

Despite all that, little kids work hard to beautify their old buildings and classrooms with their drawings.

The school is hopeful that the entire four-stage program will be carried out despite fears of funding thinning out.

“I’m hoping in my time we’ll get the stage three upgrade and better facilities for horticulture and allied science.”

Stage four will be for performing arts, music practice and a gymnasium.

Mooney was this year recognised as a Living Treasure in the City of Greater Dandenong Australia Day Awards.