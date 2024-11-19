Man wanted over alleged shooting wound

Police have released CCTV and images in their appeal for public assistance over the shooting of a Dandenong man this month.

The 36-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his head in Frankston North.

He remains in hospital with “life-altering injuries”, police say.

Armed Crime Squad detectives say the man was involved in an altercation with a group at a home on Armata Crescent about 7.15pm on Monday 4 November.

Police say they wish to speak to a man depicted in the released images as part of their investigation.

The man in the images was described as Caucasian appearance, about 18-25 years, with a lean build, light brown hair and a distinctive tattoo on the outside of his lower right leg.

He was believed to have been involved in an aggravated home invasion in Raymond Avenue, Frankston just before 6pm on the same day.

Investigators believe the incidents are linked.

“The outcome of this incident has been devastating for a young family – a 36-year-old man remains in hospital with life altering injuries,” Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Shannon said..

“Investigators are very keen to speak to anyone with knowledge of this incident – particularly anyone who recognises the man in the images.

“We ask that people look closely at the images and the CCTV and if you have any information, please come forward and speak to police and as always, this can be done anonymously via Crime Stoppers.”

Eight people have been charged over the incidents – a 17-year-old Bentleigh boy, an 18-year-old Frankston North woman, a 21-year-old Mornington man, a 22-year-old Frankston North man, a 23-year-old Mornington woman, a 24 year-old Cranbourne North man, a 26-year-old Carrum Downs woman and a 29-year-old Carrum Downs man.

A 28-year-old Cranbourne North woman was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au