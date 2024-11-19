Mum, police plea for help in shooting case

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Police have released CCTV and images in their appeal for public assistance over the shooting of a Dandenong father-of-three this month.

The victim Jesse, 36, was found with a gunshot wound to his head in Frankston North.

He remains in hospital with “life-altering injuries”, police say.

Armed Crime Squad detectives say Jesse was involved in an altercation with a group at a park on Armata Crescent about 7.15pm on Monday 4 November.

The victim and the group were known to each other, and it was a “targeted” offence, according to police.

Jesse’s mother Michelle visits her son in hospital every day since the shooting. He’s lost functioning in the left side of his body, with surgeons unable to remove the bullet from his head.

She described Jesse as a “family man”.

“He’s good to his partner, good to his family. He’ll give them his last $5,” Michelle said.

“They’re really struggling.

“Words can’t describe how it felt (to hear of Jesse’s injury). Just devastating.

“It’s going to be a long road for Jesse.

Police say they wish to speak to a man depicted in the released images as part of their investigation.

The man in the images was described as Caucasian appearance, about 18-25 years, with a lean build, light brown hair and a distinctive tattoo on the outside of his lower right leg.

He was believed to have been involved in an aggravated home invasion in which a group broke in and confronted a female in Raymond Avenue, Frankston just before 6pm on the same day.

Investigators believe the incidents are linked, with Jesse meeting people about the earlier break-in.

The wanted man, who is believed to have not been involved in the shooting, had changed clothes between the incidents.

“The outcome of this incident has been devastating for a young family – a 36-year-old man remains in hospital with life altering injuries,” Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Shannon said..

“Investigators are very keen to speak to anyone with knowledge of this incident – particularly anyone who recognises the man in the images.

“We ask that people look closely at the images and the CCTV and if you have any information, please come forward and speak to police and as always, this can be done anonymously via Crime Stoppers.”

Michelle also implored for the man to “come forward”.

“Be a man and just come forward and help us as a family. I’m sure your family would like you to come forward.”

Police have charged eight people over the incident in the park – a 17-year-old Bentleigh boy, an 18-year-old Frankston North woman, a 21-year-old Mornington man, a 22-year-old Frankston North man, a 23-year-old Mornington woman, a 24 year-old Cranbourne North man, a 26-year-old Carrum Downs woman and a 29-year-old Carrum Downs man.

Two were charged with firearm-related offences, the remainder charged with affray and assault.

A 28-year-old Cranbourne North woman was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au