Two men charged over death of missing teen Isla Bell

by Callum Godde, AAP

A man has been charged with murder and another as his accomplice after human remains were found in Dandenong during the search for missing Melbourne teen Isla Bell.

Ms Bell, 19, was last seen leaving her home in Brunswick on October 4.

The remains, which are yet to be formally identified, were located at Dandenong on Tuesday evening.

Missing Persons Squad detectives raided homes in Bentleigh East and Mulgrave on Tuesday and arrested three men.

A 53-year-old St Kilda man has been charged with murder, while a 57-year-old Hampton man was charged with assisting an offender with murder.

A 63-year-old Mulgrave man has been released pending further inquiries.

Ms Bell’s family have been notified of the discovery and police say they will be provided support services.

Her mother Justine Spokes had previously made emotional pleas for information about her whereabouts including at press conference on October 22, the day Ms Bell would have turned 20.

“My girl is missing and dearly missed,” she wrote on Facebook on October 15.

“She leaves an impression, she’s hard to forget. She has a fighting spirit, sometimes it’s loud and sometimes it’s soft, always enduring.

“We’re here for you bub. I love you my care bear.”

There had been no activity on Ms Bell’s bank or social media accounts and her phone had not pinged to any telecommunication towers.