Nationals leader hands over reins

By Callum Godde and Adrian Black, AAP

A veteran state Nationals leader has stepped down to make way for new blood as the party begins preparations for an election in 2026.

Peter Walsh has resigned as leader of the Victorian Nationals, with Gippsland South MP Danny O’Brien elected unopposed as his replacement on Monday night.

The 70-year-old has been a fixture of Victorian parliament since 2002, leader since December 2014, and will continue as the MP for Murray Plains.

Mr O’Brien described his elevation to the top job as the greatest honour of his life.

“I entered politics because I have always believed rural and regional people get a raw deal,” he said.

“As leader of our great party, I will fight every day for country people to get a fair go.”

Lowan MP Emma Kealy will remain the state party’s deputy leader.

It is unclear whether Mr Walsh will retire from politics or remain on the back bench until the next state election in 2026.

Treasurer Tim Pallas said he had great respect for Mr Walsh and he deserved enormous credit.

“Whatever he decides to do, he goes knowing that he’s made a great contribution to the state,” he told reporters.

Mr Walsh helped his party net an extra three seats at the 2022 election, giving the Nationals nine of the 88 seats in the Legislative Assembly.