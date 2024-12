Two men have been hospitalised after a car flipped during a two-vehicle crash at a Keysborough roundabout.

Ambulance paramedics were called to the Church and Chapel roads intersection about 11.20pm on Tuesday 3 December.

A man in his 40s was transported to The Alfred hospital in a stable condition, with upper and lower body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

A man in his 20s was taken to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition.