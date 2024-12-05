Doveton Pool ‘fully-funded’ after Feds plunge $7.5m

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The once-doomed Doveton Pool in the Park’s future is seemingly assured, with the Federal Government splashing nearly $7.5 million towards its upgrade.

The Thriving Suburbs Program grant means the $14.7 million revitalization appears to be fully funded.

It will enable stages 2 and 3 including a possible beach sand pit, plaza, canopy tree planting, upgraded splash pad, playground, outdoor fitness equipment, barbecue, toilets and upgraded pool building.

There’s also expressed hope of adding a shallow, child-accessible pool to the plans.

Earlier this year, Casey Council fully funded the $7.91 million stage-1 to rebuild the outdoor 50-metre pool and splash pad facilities only and shut down the slides and toddler pools.

At the time, then-administration chair Noelene Duff challenged state and federal governments to “put your money where your mouth is” in order to fund the remaining stages.

In 2021, Casey Council were set to shut down the pool but a fierce community campaign to ‘Save Doveton Pool’ forced a reversal.

Bruce federal MP Julian Hill, who had strongly opposed the demolition, celebrated the project’s revival.

“I’m absolutely delighted and proud that through a proper, transparent process that the Federal Government has committed $7.5 million in funding.

“The era of Liberal rorts and waste is over, and it’s a good thing for Australia and our community that funds now flow to the most deserving of projects.”

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen had also actively campaigned for the facility, including retaining a childrens pool, during the recent council election campaign.

“It’s a huge outcome,” Koomen said of the federal grant.

“The funding is there to complete all of the upgrades and make the pool a destination for families.”

He thanked Hill for leading the charge to save the pool.

“We didn’t have councillors at the time, and it was he who led this as a local representative.”

This summer, the shallow pools and slides are shut due to large maintenance and repair costs, he said.

Koomen said it was a “priority” to include a child-friendly pool in stages 2 and 3.

“I’ll be looking at ways to incorporate that into the masterplan. I’ll have more to say about the next steps in the new year.”

The 50-metre pool is expected to close in March for an upgrade.

It’s expected to include environmentally sustainable design features, such as energy capture and recovery, more efficient electric services, and water use and capture systems.

The deep end of the pool – formerly used for diving – would be made more shallow, and hence more heating-efficient.

For the past two summers, Doveton’s outdoor pools have opened on days 25 degrees Celsius and hotter – a concession from the previous 30-degree temperature trigger.

However, attendances were down. In 43 days of operation in 23-’24, there were 5836 visitations – thought to be due to the lack of extreme heat days.

The Doveton Pool was developed in 1968 after a long campaign of community fundraising in response to drownings in Eumemmerring Creek.

On 4 December, Casey Council also scored $9.22 million Thriving Suburbs Program funding for its Springleaf Active Open Space Development in Clyde North.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said the program was about increasing “community cohesion, liveability and accessibility” in urban areas.

“Whether sports clubs, urban precincts or community hubs, community facilities are the backbone of connected societies – and they’re becoming increasingly important.”