Judgment day soon for ‘predatory’ teacher

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A former primary school teacher in the South East is facing an impending sentence for grooming and sexually assaulting up to nine children.

Nicholas O’Shea, 31, of Pakenham, preyed on the teenage boys he’d met as a teacher as well as a player and coach at baseball clubs for more than a decade.

Befriending his victims on social-media app Snapchat, O’Shea would send nude photos and request the same from the boys.

O’Shea also sent graphic videos of himself, as well as plied the boys with alcohol, groped, spooned and propositioned them.

He pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to 13 charges including indecent acts with children, transmitting indecent communication to a child, grooming, sexual assault and sexual activity in the presence of a child.

In a plea hearing on 13 December, a “grossed-out” teen victim stated he was “scared” by the predatory behaviour.

O’Shea’s messages were funny until they contained explicit photos that “I couldn’t get out of my head”, he stated.

Judge Stewart Boyles noted five victim impact statements from teens and parents in total. They “eloquently and comprehensively” showed the “clearly significant” impacts on the school and baseball clubs.

Prosecutor Zoran Petric argued for a jail sentence for the “predatory”, “persistent” and “protracted” offending

Defence lawyer Peter Chadwick argued against jail, citing no prior convictions as well as no sexual penetration of the victims.

As a result of his offending, an “ashamed” and “embarrassed” O’Shea had lost his profession and must be a registered sex offender, Chadwick argued.

The teacher at the time was a “young offender”, aged 19-25 for the bulk of his offending. He’d only offended against his former students after they’d graduated from his primary school, Chadwick said.

O’Shea’s offending was linked to being conflicted over his sexual orientation, Chadwick argued. Out of shame, he hadn’t “come out” until his 30th birthday.

His hebephilic interests may have been due to being unable to connect with people his own age, Chadwick said.

His lewd messages usually occurred while binge drinking.

According to a psychologist, O’Shea’s “moderate” risk of reoffending would be reduced with giving up alcohol, coming to terms with his sexuality and connecting with others of the same age.

These factors were being addressed by O’Shea’s abstinence and attending counselling since his arrest in late 2023, Chadwick said.

In an earlier sentence indication, Judge Boyles indicated O’Shea may not be jailed. Instead, he could serve a recognaissance release order – similar to a suspended jail term – as well as a community corrections order.

O’Shea will be sentenced next year after a CCO assessment report.