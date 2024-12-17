Coroner highlights CALD drowning risks

By Violet Li

A State Coroner has highlighted the vulnerability of persons born overseas to accidental drowning in Victorian coastal waters, following the investigation into the Forrest Caves Beach drowning incident.

State Coroner Sarah Gebert handed down a finding on 11 December on four drowning deaths during a single incident at Phillip Island earlier this year.

On 24 January, Jagjeet Singh Anand, 23 from Cranbourne, Kirti Bedi, 20 from Clyde, Suhani Anand, 20 from Cranbourne, and Reema Sondhi, 42 who was traveling from India, lost their lives in the accident.

According to the finding, the four deceased, with five other people, were out on a family day trip to Phillip Island that day.

They stopped at Forrest Caves Beach to eat their packed lunch and the other group members told the police that they did not notice any warning signs about the beach or the lack of Life Saving Victoria patrols.

A general beach warning signage is displayed at the entrance, indicating “‘No Lifesaving Service’, ‘Dangerous Currents’, and ‘Submerged Objects’. No translation is provided.

The group had not planned to go swimming that day.

Reema, Jagjeet, Kirti, Suhani and another member were initially in the water below waist height, but when they began to leave the knee-height water, a large wave knocked them off their feet and into the waves.

The surviving member was able to eventually stand up and get to the shoreline, but he was unable to see what had happened to the other people in the water.

Another member at the beach stated that he tried to swim to the others, but the waves were large, and he was pushed back. The large waves pulled the four remaining adults in the water further out.

Coroner Gebert found that four deceased people had no or limited swimming experience and knowledge of Australian beaches.

The finding reveals that Forrest Caves Beach is highly exposed and susceptible to high-energy swells that come from Bass Strait, and is known for strong rips. The beach is rated as ‘highly hazardous’.

The police witness concluded that the four appeared to have entered the water where a rip was occurring, and they were subsequently dragged out into the rip.

Coroner Gebert noted that about half of the unintentional Victorian coastline drowning deaths of swimmers in the past decade were born overseas, which highlighted the cohort’s particular vulnerability to accidental drowning.

Life Saving Victoria identified people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds, and international tourists and students as high-risk populations and noted that urgent work was needed to progress its water safety strategies.

The organisation flagged relevant waste safety issues associated with the high-risk populations, including lack of understanding or preparedness for open waterway conditions and dangers, particularly rip currents or strong currents, lack of swimming ability, lack of understanding or preparedness for open waterway conditions and dangers, particularly rip currents or strong currents, and lack of water safety messages and programs which are accessible and appropriately tailored for CALD communities.

Coroner Gebert pointed out Victorian coroners had made multiple comments and recommendations on how to mitigate these risks over the years, but there was no one easy solution to prevent ongoing fatal drownings.

“Education about water awareness and safety is paramount,” she stated.

“It appears that in many cases, including this coronial investigation, clear signage warning of risks alone is inadequate.”

She believed that the particular drowning risks faced by CALD communities in Victoria were understood and that concerted efforts were underway to address these risks.

“I support the ongoing work in this area and, in the lead-up to the summer season,” she stated.

“I implore the Victorian community and visitors to our state to be aware of the risks of Australian beaches and take precaution where needed.”