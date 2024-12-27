Battin the new Victorian Liberal leader

By Matt Male

Berwick MP Brad Battin has emerged victorious in the tussle for the Victorian Liberal leadership.

Mr Battin was today (Friday 27 December) elected the Opposition leader, replacing John Pesutto.

It follows MP Moira Deeming winning a defamation case against Mr Pesutto earlier this month.

Ms Deeming was, at the same meeting, readmitted into the party.

Mr Battin, speaking today following the party room meeting, thanked Mr Pesutto for his service as the leader of the Victorian Liberals.

“We now have an obligation to move forward,” Mr Battin said.

The new leader spoke briefly on the cost of living, roads, taxes and other issues.

Sam Groth is the new deputy leader.