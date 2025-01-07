Deceased body found in Dandenong

Police are investigating after the body of a man was located at a property in Dandenong this morning.

Emergency services were initially called to the McCrae street address shortly before 9.40am on Tuesday, 7 January.

The man, who is yet to be identified, died at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be identified and detectives from the Homicide Squad will attend.

A crime scene remains in place.

While Homicide are attending, the exact circumstances including whether the matter is suspicious are yet to be determined.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with any further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.