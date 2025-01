A man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a suspicious fire at a home in Frederick Street Dandenong.

Police were called out to the boarding house about 1.40am and noticed the fire.

Four FRV crews brought the fire under control within six minutes of arrival.

A man was treated by Ambulance Victoria and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“The circumstances surrounding the fire are yet to be determined but it is being treated as suspicious,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.