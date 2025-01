A campervan overturned during a three-vehicle crash on Dandenong Bypass in Dandenong South on Thursday afternoon, 30 January.

Ambulance Victoria paramedics treated a man in his 50s and a man in his 60s for minor injuries at the scene near the corner of Frankston-Dandenong Road about 4.30pm.

Both were taken to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition.

Outbound lanes on the bypass between Hammond Road and Frankston-Dandenong Road were closed during that evening’s peak-time.