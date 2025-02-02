Eyes on the road to success

by Sahar Foladi

Young and internationally-recognised racer Giancarlo Artho has added another recognition to his list as Greater Dandenong Council’s Sportsperson of the Year.

The motorsports enthusiast and Greater Dandenong resident has been chasing his dream of being a Formula One driver from a very young age.

Giancarlo’s determination has led him to travel across the world, taking part in competitions.

However, being recognised at the Greater Dandenong Council’s Australia Day Awards on Sunday 26 January, was the most special for him.

“I didn’t expect it at all, I was very surprised when I was told but it was a special feeling to be recognised by my own community.

“I have lived here in Greater Dandenong my entire life, I attend school here, I was raised here and I’ve worked here.”

The now 17-year-old was selected in 2023 among 23 other professional go-kart racers from the Asia Pacific and Oceania to compete for the coveted 2023 Ferrari Driver Academy in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit.

A GoFundMe page attracted community contributions to make the trip happen for Giancarlo.

“That was the track I played video games a lot as a young kid. It was very nostalgic in a way that I drove on it.

“There was uncertainty whether I’ll get chance to race or drive one of the cars, after I came back from Malaysia.

“I was finding ways to get myself into it and I came across an opportunity which was another scouting camp, F4 Indian Global Selection Shootout Program held in France where the winner would win a full scholarship to the Indian F4 Championship.”

He was one of the 10 drivers selected for the full scholarship which allowed him to race in South India from August through to November last year.

The scholarship was what Giancarlo and his family needed, as the exorbitant participation costs made it otherwise almost impossible for him to continue his dreams.

Giancarlo’s parents have always supported him as a family despite the challenges and financial pressure.

His mother Luci says they’re “beyond proud” of their son.

“The fact he won that scholarship proves he’s got it… it was euphoria.

“He went to India, did Formula 4 series – unfortunately he had a lot of mechanical issues with his vehicle, which wasn’t the opportunity it should’ve been.

“A lot of the time he couldn’t drive it. When he was able to drive he was doing exceptionally well.”

Now he finds himself in the same situation as last year, not knowing when he’d be able to drive those cars again.

However everything comes down to winning another sponsorship for competition this year.

His goal is to find a sponsor and compete in Europe but for now he will keep himself in shape.