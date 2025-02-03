Choir’s heart-and-soul hits high note

By Ava Cashmore

When Sue Doherty received the phone call informing her that she had been nominated for the 2025 Greater Dandenong Community Leadership Award, she was caught completely off guard.

And her “quiet January” became quite the opposite when she was announced as the winner of the council’s top award on Australia Day.

“I was honoured to be nominated, but to be chosen for the Community Leadership Award—I was elated,” she said.

“There are so many people in leadership roles and volunteering in different councils. You don’t do it for recognition, so it really was a surprise.”

For over three decades, Sue has been involved in numerous volunteer activities.

She is best known for her role as coordinator for the last 15 years of the With One Voice Greater Dandenong Choir.

The atmosphere in the choir is nothing short of ‘uplifting’, said Sue.

For many, it’s more than just a place to sing—it’s a support network, a social lifeline, and a source of unbreakable friendships.

“People arrive with their worries and stresses, but by the end of rehearsal, you can see the joy on their faces,” Sue says.

“It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

During the Covid pandemic, Sue ensured that the choir also remained connected.

She established a phone tree to make sure that isolated members of the choir could stay in touch with each other, and also found an alternative outdoor rehearsal venue to ensure the choir could continue singing together safely.

With One Voice Greater Dandenong Choir conductor Cherie Baxter says Sue created a “safe and welcoming space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together, find their voices, and experience the joy of singing”.

Enya Cai, the general Manager of Creativity Australia and With One Voice choirs says Sue is an “exceptional example of dedication and selflessness”.

“Sue is the person everyone feels immediately drawn to, a generous and kind soul.

“She has spent her life volunteering for many organisations, and thousands of people have benefited from the magic of her care, humour and compassion.”

Sue’s dedication to community service comes with an intense schedule. She is also running a ladies’ interest group for single women, a tradition she has maintained since 1992.

She founded the Ladies’ interest group, originally called the Homemakers Group, when she noticed that some women in her community lacked interests outside of family life.

“We’ve been through life together,” she said.

She hosts a monthly dinner in her home for 12 women, and organises volunteer guest speakers from various professions—doctors, police officers, and even bra-fitting specialists—to provide new knowledge and conversation topics.

“People need another sphere in their life. They shouldn’t be pigeonholed. It’s about feeling included,” she said.

Her commitment to community engagement also extends to the Dingley Tennis Club, where she has played for 45 years.

She served on the club’s committee for 22 years and is now a life member.

Despite stepping back from administrative duties, she still runs the Midweek Ladies competition and continues to play competitive tennis herself.

But Sue doesn’t stop there.

Every Monday, she manages the office at the local Neighbourhood Centre, a role she has held for over 30 years.

During the Covid pandemic, she launched a “Chatty Cafe” on Wednesday mornings.

The initiative offered free tea, coffee, and baked goods, encouraging people to engage with one another.

“A lot of people weren’t coming back into the community after Covid,” she said.

“This was a way to bring them together again.”