Nazi flag draped over highway

Victoria Police are investigating a Nazi flag being hung on an overpass bridge in Dandenong North.

Police officers were alerted to the flag over Dandenong Valley Highway and removed it about 1pm on Saturday 1 February.

“There is absolutely no place for antisemitic, racist or hate-based behaviour in our society and police will not tolerate such activity,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

A writer on social-media site Reddit stated that they reported the “giant flag with Nazi bulls***” to police.

“We wanted to stop and tear it down but had to keep driving. We called 000 and they took it seriously and acted swifty.

“Within 20 minutes of placing our call, they called us back to let us know they’d located it and removed it.”

The public display of Nazi symbols and gestures, including the salute, is illegal in Victoria.

It is punishable with up to 12 months jail and/or a fine of up to $23,000.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au