Cranbourne man charged following armed robberies

Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit have charged a man following alleged armed robberies in Melbourne’s south on Tuesday 4 February.

It is alleged two males attended a tobacco shop on Centre Road in Bentleigh armed with a knife and demanded cigarettes about 9.25am.

A male staff member sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The two offenders fled the scene in a Holden Commodore ute.

They allegedly attended another tobacco shop in Como Parade, Mentone, a short time later.

It is alleged they stole cigarettes and jewellery before fleeing in the Holden.

A pursuit was initiated, and officers followed the ute to Noble Park where the two vehicles collided in Arena Square just before 10.30am.

Police officers drew their firearms as they arrested the two occupants of the vehicle. They were both taken to hospital under police guard.

Two police officers involved in the collision were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old Cranbourne West man has been charged with:

– armed robbery

– intentionally cause injury

– assault with a weapon

– robbery

– false imprisonment

– theft

– handle stolen goods

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday 5 February.

The 18-year-old Doveton man remains in hospital under police guard and will be interviewed by detectives.