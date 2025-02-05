Noble Park and Lynbrook secure affordable housing

Noble Park and Lynbrook will see more than 100 social and affordable houses in the coming years, as part of the initial round of the Federal Government’s housing fund.

Noble Park will see a total of 97 dwellings being built and Lynbrook 20.

Housing Australia announced the approval of 12 project contracts within the initial pipeline of housing projects selected under Funding Round One of the Federal Government’s Housing Australia Future Fund Facility and National Housing Accord Facility on 31 January.

Partnerships with the Community Housing sector will enable the projects with contracts awarded to access funding under Funding Round One to deliver more than 240 social and 570 affordable homes, with the majority of homes complete or currently under construction.

The initial round of the projects will potentially deliver more than 13,000 social and affordable homes across Australia, which would achieve one-third of the program’s 5-year target of 40,000 social and affordable homes.

Housing Australia chief executive officer Scott Langford said: “We are delighted to be supporting the market to deliver more social and affordable housing in accordance with the objectives of the Housing Australia Future Fund Facility and the National Housing Accord Facility.

“These initial projects demonstrate the impact of partnering to bring capital and capability together to improve housing outcomes.”