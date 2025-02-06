Cashless parking opposed

by Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong’s proposal to install cashless parking meters is not on the money, according to councillors Bob Milkovic and Rhonda Garad.

The pair strongly opposed the idea when presented at a councillors’ briefing session on Monday 3 February.

They say a council officer’s report presented only one option, to go cashless, with a consultation with Dandenong traders to begin the following week.

This is despite the same report stating 60 per cent of parking-meter customers in the municipality use cash, Cr Garad said.

However after the councillors’ opposition, it’s believed the community consultation over coming weeks will include several options.

Options may include to keep the machines hybrid – accepting coins or cards – and/or replace some machines with more modern technology.

The report comes as a result of some of the current parking meters needing maintenance upgrades or replacing.

Councillor Milkovic said his “biggest grief” was the intial consultation’s lack of options.

“I was stunned. We all understand it goes hand in hand with tap-and-pay payment but at no point in time has someone mentioned we will go cashless.

“When I think of consultation if someone wants to consult to change, I’d appreciate different options were offered so they (community) can be better informed.

“Not this is what we’re doing you can take it or leave it. That’s not an option.”

He says responses from the community may be different if they’re given options and go through a meaningful consultation, bearing in mind the elderly as well as those who can’t afford smartphones.

“I personally don’t have an issue with machines accepting only card or Apple Pay, but that’s not to say we need to do it. One glove doesn’t fit all.

“We have a lot of elderly residents who aren’t in tune with technology, we can’t isolate them.

“We’re different to a lot of other councils. Some councillors were drawn to City of Yarra, but we’re different, we also welcome new arrivals.”

He drew an example of the busy Springvale precinct where “cash is used heavily.”

Cr Garad says going cashless was “very short-sighted.”

“When you look at 60 per cent cash use now, my fear is you’re locking out people who may be low income, don’t have cards, or access to internet banking.

“If they can’t use cash they probably won’t use anything at all, they might get fined.

“People who least can afford the fine will get them and that’ll dig big financial holes.

“In a way we’re penalising low income people, that’s the impact and a very serious mistake.”