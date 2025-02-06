Plea for permits to solve parking squeeze

by Sahar Foladi

A reported parking shortage in Bassett Street Dandenong is under investigation after a petition has called for a resident-only parking permit system.

Residents have brought the petition to Greater Dandenong Council’s attention at a 28 January public meeting, requesting to put an end to the ongoing parking issues.

The petition filed by Bassett Street resident Charles with 40 signatures so far, states the apartment blocks as well as workers and other visitors are filling the parking spaces.

“I get home, I just can’t get a parking space. Young girls have to park 50 metres away, and the elderly have to walk so I put a petition.

“I don’t understand – you go in a suburb, everywhere you go there’s permit parking. But where I live, even with all these apartments, it’s never happened. Is it because it’s Dandenong?

“It’s got worse since the apartment builders built behind me.

“They have one car park per apartment so they park in the surrounding streets, particularly ours because it’s nice, neat, safe and the closest one.”

Charles has lived in the area for a decade, with the issue going on for a long time.

The industrial estate surrounding the area only adds congestion, as employees and visitors from surrounding businesses park on Bassett Street.

He raised a serious allegation of “illegal activities” in the area with someone selling cars without licence plates and using other residents’ homes to sell the cars.

“I did see one person with a new land cruiser, use unauthorised addresses, our addresses, knocking and asking if we’re selling any cars. It’s impacting the safety and security of the residents.”

Greater Dandenong strategic and environmental planning manager Brett Jackson told the meeting that the council’s transport team will investigate and explore the best option to implement in the area following a consultation from residents.

“Following the consultation a decision would be made on what restrictions or process we put in place from that point onwards.”