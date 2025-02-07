Push for ‘transparent’ council briefings

by Sahar Foladi

A motion to investigate opening councillors briefing sessions to the public was set to spark debate at Greater Dandenong Council.

Councillor Rhonda Garad, who was tabling the motion at the 10 February council meeting, was unsure if the motion will be supported but curious to know why councillors wouldn’t support the “transparency measure”.

“I think it’s time in terms of transparency. The community are able to see what information we get provided with, who is providing it and what is shaping our decisions,” Cr Garad told Star Journal.

“Any fears the community might have about decisions made behind closed doors will be alleviated by simply opening our meetings to the public that fund this work and are the recipients of these decisions.

“They should have the right to see how our decisions are being shaped.”

The councillor briefing session (CBS) is a fortnightly information session held only for council executive team and councillors away from the public.

Councillors are presented a number of proposals on pressing issues by the council, with an opportunity for councillors to ask questions and gather information.

“I feel that at times, there have been councillors who stray in the direction of making decisions in a CBS. I think that is against the act and interest of the community,” Cr Garad said.

“This will lift our standard across the board and give comfort to the community that no decision would be made behind closed doors.

“There’s no reason why the community shouldn’t be able to view the parts of the CBS.”

Cr Garad’s motion was prompted by a recent CBS report that proposed cashless parking meters with no other options provided.

The move upset some councillors like Bob Milkovic and Garad who said options should be given to the community for the sake of consultation and so they can make a better informed decision.

Cr Garad says by opening the meeting to the public, it’ll have a range of positive impacts such as the quality of what is presented to the councillors.

“Real options will come to us, not just decisions made.

“We will get much more consultation, higher calibre presentations. I think it’s going to lift everyone’s game and that’s very good.

“There will be higher level of professionalism and councillors can still ask questions, can ask for more information, clarify issues. None of this inhibits that.”

City of Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti says he has no issues or concerns with the motion besides the costs involved to have the CBS open to the public.

“She’s asking for a report to come back to council on having live streamed CBS. Officers have a couple of months to come back with the report.

“My interest would be around the costs. Will it be $10,000 or $200,000 to have this?

“I know we have two to three staff members at the council meeting in charge of the livestream. They would have to be employed to come in.

“Will it be more than two staff members for the CBS? I’m not sure but they are the questions I’ll be asking.”

He says he will wait for the report to come back to council if the motion is supported.

Cr Garad is happy for council officers to align the motion with Local Governance rules, to have the meeting online as well as in-person like council meetings and apply the same provisions as in council meetings.

“Of course it’ll take adjustment time, and officers may be concerned but at the end of the day they should always bring non-biased evidence and options.

“I don’t think they should be concerned. When there are sensitive or commercial issue there is the confidentiality option to go in-camera.”