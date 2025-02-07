Shed fire sparks smoke warning

Fire crews contained a blaze in a back shed at Endeavour Hills on Thursday 6 February.

Callers to triple-0 reported a structure and a tree on fire threatening a fence line in Endeavour Crescent about 10.05pm.

FRV and CFA firefighters arrived within six minutes to find the 10-metre by five-metre shed “well involved” with fire, an FRV spokesperson said.

It was under control at 10.16pm and contained to the premises.

A community warning was issued for smoke in the area.

There were no reported injuries.