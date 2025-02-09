Celebrating creativity, culture and community

The opening weekend of the Asia TOPA festival is set to take place in Bunjil Place, complete with premiere performances and an exciting, family-friendly day filled with art, music and different cultures.

On Saturday 22 February from 2pm onwards, the Bunjil Place precinct will host the Opening Gathering, a free event that focuses on celebrating the vibrant cultures of the Asia-Pacific region, complete with food, dance, interactive art-making activities and live music.

The City of Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen, said that Bunjil Place is “thrilled to support the world premiere of Bunyi Bunyi Bumi as part of the Asia TOPA festival”.

“This significant premier, along with the unique Pacific Sisters’ works, offers a wonderful opportunity for our community to connect with diverse cultures,” he said.

The afternoon will also showcase the Tagata Moana (People of the Pacific) art collective Pacific Sisters’ FreeStyle FrockAction catwalk; then from 7:30pm, Bunjil Place Studio will present the exclusive premiere of Buniy Buniy Bumi, a new major work commissioned by Asia TOPA, Arts Centre Melbourne and Bunjil Place, and produced by BlackDance.

The contemporary dance performance blends percussion, syncopated rhythms and visuals, uniting Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Tamil and Indonesian artists.

“I encourage everyone to join us and celebrate the extraordinary display of creativity,” Koomen said.

The Bunjil Place gallery will be extending its hours to allow visitors to experience Frock A Whanaungatanga by the Pacific Sisters, which is curated by Jade Jadfield and also presented in association with Asia TOPA and Arts Centre Melbourne.

Down the line, a partnership between Bunjil Place and the Maoriland Film Festival in March will see a collection of short films and feature film Uproar hitting the screens, accompanied by live music in the plaza culminating in an indulgent Pasifika outdoor experience.

For more information on the full list of programs, visit www.bunjilplace.com.au