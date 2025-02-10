Noble Park man charged with FPO offence

A Noble Park man has been charged with failing to surrender a gun after being served with a Firearm Prohibition Order last Thursday 6 February.

Illicit Firearms Squad officers served the 41-year-old man at his home before a search allegedly uncovered cartridge ammunition, a shotgun receiver and suspected methylamphetamine.

The man was charged with failing to surrender a firearm on service of FPO, possessing cartridge ammunition and possessing methylamphetamine.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 16 May.

Since they were introduced in May 2018, Victoria Police has issued over 2300 FPOs across the state.

Once issued, an FPO remains in effect for 10 years for adults and five years for children between 14 and 17 years of age.

During that time, the individual is prohibited from acquiring, possessing, carrying or using any firearm or firearm related item such as ammunition.

They are also unable to enter a range of premises including firearms dealers, shooting ranges firearms clubs.

Penalties relating to FPOs are up to 10 years’ jail for acquiring, possessing, carrying or using a firearm or firearm related item.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au