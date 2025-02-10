Pair charged after alleged armed robberies, police pursuit

A Doveton man and a Cranbourne West man have been charged over a pair of alleged armed robberies at tobacco shops on Tuesday 4 February.

Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives say two men armed with a knife demanded cigarettes from a shop on Centre Road in Bentleigh about 9.25am.

A male staff member suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The pair allegedly fled in a Holden Commodore ute.

A short time later, they were said to have stolen cigarettes and jewellery from another outlet in Como Parade

A police vehicle pursued the ute, with the two vehicles crashing in Arena Square, Noble Park about 10.30am.

Police officers drew guns and arrested the pair. The men were taken to hospital under police guard.

The two police officers involved in the collision were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Doveton man, 18, has been charged with:

– attempted armed robbery

– intentionally causing injury

– assault with weapon

– armed robbery

– false imprisonment

– theft from motor vehicle

– handling stolen goods

– reckless conduct endangering death

– reckless conduct endangering serious injury

– dangerous driving whilst being pursued

– driving whilst disqualified

A Cranbourne West man, 20, was charged with:

– armed robbery

– intentionally causing injury

– assault with a weapon

– robbery

– false imprisonment

– theft

– handling stolen goods

They were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 30 April.