Pokemon card stealing-spree hits home

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A trading card game (TCG) outlet in Eumemmerring has been ransacked during a reported Melbourne-wide burglary spree targeting Pokemon cards.

Ozzie Collectables’ front automatic glass doors, security shutters and glass cabinets were damaged by an alleged group of intruders about 3-4am, according to staff.

“Most of the stock stolen was TCG related, with the majority being Pokemon cards,” store manager Dayna Mortimore said.

“Unfortunately this is becoming a recurring targeted situation with so many local businesses and card shops across Melbourne being hit over the last month.”

Mortimore said the “high-value”, “rare” collectors cards could be particularly lucrative.

She listed six similar shops that had been recently ransacked, including a Thomastown outlet broken into twice in the past few months.

For much of Friday, Ozzie staff were cleaning up the broken glass, uptipped shelving and other extensive damage.

“We’re far from the only business affected, but we’re all obviously very devastated about the impact on our business,” Mortimore said.

“Things like this are taken very personally by all of us.”

It had taken a “round-the-clock” effort to build up the business since 2016, Mortimore said.

The business expanded to its larger Princes Highway outlet three years ago amidst the Covid lockdowns.

“We’re so proud of how far we’ve come and whilst a setback like this is a hard blow, we have no doubt we’ll be back up and running safely as soon as possible.”

Victoria Police is investigating the Ozzie Collectables break-in, confirming a group had into the outlet.

Any information, CCTV or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au