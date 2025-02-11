Five boys charged with alleged overnight spree

Five teenage boys from the South East have been charged over a series of alleged burglaries and a carjacking overnight (10 February)

Police allege a white Range Rover Discovery, stolen from Elwood on 8 February, was involved in the following incidents:

– An attempted aggravated burglary at a service station on Bayswater Road, Bayswater North about 9.25pm. The offenders were disturbed by a staff member and fled.

– An aggravated cigarette burglary at a service station on Dorset Road in Croydon about 9.30pm.

– An aggravated cigarette burglary at a service station on Mount Dandenong Road in Croydon about 9.40pm.

No one was injured during these incidents.

The Range Rover was followed from Glen Waverley through multiple suburbs by Air Wing, Operation Trinity units and uniform police on the ground.

A short time later, the occupants allegedly dumped the Range Rover at the intersection of Stud and Boronia roads, Wantirna about 11.15pm.

The teenagers allegedly stole a Ford Focus during an aggravated carjacking on Stud Road, where the driver was threatened with a knife.

The driver was not physically injured during the incident.

It is alleged the teenagers fled in the Focus before stop sticks were successfully deployed as the vehicle approached the intersection of Belmore and Elgar Roads in Mont Albert North.

The car came to a stop on Belmore Road in Mont Albert North where the five male occupants allegedly fled on foot.

Four boys from the Dandenong area, aged 13, 14, 15 and 16, and a 15-year-old boy from the Moorabbin area were all arrested nearby.

A 16-year-old boy was conveyed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, for assessment and later conveyed to Maroondah Crime Investigation Unit.

All five teenagers were charged with aggravated carjacking, aggravated burglary, theft and aggravated burglary.

They were expected to front a children’s court on 11 February.