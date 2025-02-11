Funds misdirected in SEMVAC copy-error

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A ‘copy-and-paste’ gaffe has embarrassed organisers ahead of a gala 50th anniversary event in Springvale.

South Eastern Melbourne Vietnamese Association Council (SEMVAC) is set to celebrate its landmark with a Lunar New Year Festival on 22 February.

Last month, it gave out application forms to prospective stallholders at an annual New Year festival staged by Springvale Asian Business Association (SABA).

The forms appeared nearly identical to SABA’s forms, right down to listing SABA’s BSB and account details.

It resulted in several applicants making deposits into SABA’s account, instead of SEMVAC’s.

The errant funds have been since refunded by SABA, SEMVAC president Kim Son Vu said.

“We’ve fixed it. There were only two or three (applicants) effected – before we stopped it and recovered the funds.”

A SEMVAC “volunteer” had made the flawed copy, Vu said.

The group has since republished its own application form created from scratch.

SEMVAC provides support services for people in need, including translation, housing, migration visa and Centrelink assistance.

The festival – which received $40,000 of Greater Dandenong Council funding – includes food stalls, performances, cultural activities and fireworks.

It is on Saturday 22 February 10am-10pm at Burden Park, cnr Heatherton and Springvale roads, Springvale.