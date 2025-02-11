‘Lost opportunity’ for cyclists

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A green group says a level-crossing removal project has missed an opportunity to connect cyclists to central Dandenong.

Greater Dandenong Environment Group says the Webster Street crossing removal design lacks a bike link into the CBD and potentially east-west to Mentone.

A road underpass will connect Cheltenham Road and Princes Highway, but the new 200-metre shared walking and cycling path will follow Dandenong Creek and Webster Street.

GDEG member Michelle Truyg said the underpass was an “ideal time” to put cycling into practice on Cheltenham Road.

“Through their Revitalising Central Dandenong project, the State Government promised to make getting into the central shopping and office area of Dandenong easier.

“This is a lost opportunity – the State Government thinks that the only cycle path should be along Dandenong Creek not through Dandenong.”

Truyg noted the ‘bike lane to nowhere’ on Walker Street that doesn’t connect to any bike paths – “an example of broken bicycle dreams”.

The GDEG argues the project also should include a footpath to “unlock” the north part of the “hidden” Woodcock Reserve as well as protect two large trees at Broadland Street,

GDEG says the reserve will be instead fenced off to the north. A future sealed path would be left to Greater Dandenong Council to possibly fund and design.

Similarly new tree planting and landscaping was not in the project scope, but left for the council. The fate of the two trees was also not decided, according to the group.

“This project should have improved the biodiversity around Dandenong Creek but the State Government hasn’t shown any interest, trees are an afterthought,” secretary Judith Sise said.

“The State Government keeps talking about revitalising Dandenong but what they have done is only built a car friendly by-pass road.

“We are disappointed that the Dandenong environment is not on the Government’s radar. The final designs either rule out sustainable outcomes or leave it for Council to fund at a later date.”

A Level Crossing Removal Project spokesperson said the shared path would be “connecting to the Dandenong Creek Trail and linking to the wider bike network”.

“We’re working to minimise the number of trees being removed and final designs for the project include planting more than 30,000 new trees, shrubs and plants.”

In December, the Government announced the Webster Street boom-gated level-crossing will be removed by 2025 and the underpass open by 2026 – two years ahead of schedule.

According to the Government, the Webster Street level crossing is one of the most dangerous in Melbourne, with 22 near misses recorded since 2012.

Boom gates are down for 62 minutes during the morning peak, causing traffic congestion in central Dandenong.