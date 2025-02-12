Monday Blitz syndicate by Dande Lotto

A Dandenong syndicate win of $1 million was shared among 15 Melburnians drawn on Monday 10 February.

The group syndicate, aptly named ‘Monday Blitz’, held the only division one winning entry nationally in Weekday Windfall, draw 4506.

The syndicate’s System 7 entry also won division three six times, bolstering their total windfall to $1,002,602.80.

Each syndicate member of the ‘Monday Blitz’ syndicate took home a $66,840.19 prize.

The group won the division one syndicate with shares set up by the Dande Lotto with some share bought online and sold at seven other Tatts licensed lottery outlets across Melbourne including Springvale Authorised Newsagency & Lotto.

While some of the winning syndicate members held registered entries and have been notified of their win, The Lott spokesperson Eliza Wregg said some of the winning group might still be unaware of their good fortune.

“While we’ll be reaching out to nine of the syndicate members who registered their Weekday Windfall tickets to The Lott Members Club, the other six syndicate members hold unregistered entries and may not yet know they’re part of this winning group.

“If you purchased a share in a group syndicate for the recent Weekday Windfall draw, today’s the day to check it! Players can check their tickets online via thelott.com or via The Lott app.”

The winning numbers in Weekday Windfall draw 4506 on Monday 10 February 2025 were 30, 12, 9, 37, 11 and 29 while the supplementary numbers were 8 and 20.

Across Australia, there was one division one winning entry in Weekday Windfall draw 4506 – one in Victoria.