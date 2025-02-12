Police probe 3-vehicle crash on Dandenong Bypass

Victoria Police is appealing for dashcam footage relating to a three-vehicle crash on Dandenong Bypass last month.

Police say the crash involved a Toyota Hilux recreational vehicle, a silver Volkswagen Golf wagon and a white Volkswagen Amarok utility about 4.32pm on Thursday 30 January.

All three vehicles were travelling eastbound in the right-hand lane.

As a result of the crash, the RV rolled on its side and the Golf caught fire.

Any information or dashcam footage to Dandenong Highway Patrol on 9767 4444.