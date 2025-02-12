Springvale boy charged with alleged agg burgs, car theft

A Springvale boy has been charged over a series of alleged aggravated burglaries and car thefts earlier this month.

Southern Metro Region Crime Squad detectives say that intruders stole keys to two cars and a motorbike from inside a Caulfield South home just after 4am on 7 February.

They then fled in the victim’s BMW X5 and Ford Ranger.

The same morning, the intruders took car keys, wallets and watches from a Beaumaris property, and stole a Mazda MX5, Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

The occupants were not physically injured during the alleged incidents.

On Tuesday 11 February, detectives arrested a 15-year-old Springvale boy, charging him with four counts of aggravated burglary and seven counts of car theft.

He was presented before a children’s court and was remanded in custody, police say.