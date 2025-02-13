Pair evacuated from Springvale Sth house fire

Two residents have been safely evacuated from a fierce blaze at a home in Springvale South on the morning of Thursday 13 February.

Fire Rescue Victoria and CFA members were called to the blaze about 9.48am, finding the garage fully involved by fire and spreading into the roof of the adjacent house.

“The response was escalated and the scene was deemed under control at 10.01am,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“Firefighters are conducting checks for fire extension and any remaining hotspots.

“Two occupants were evacuated safely with no injuries.”

A community warning for smoke has been issued for the Dingley Village, Keysborough, Noble Park and Springvale South areas.

Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria were on the scene.