Teen arrested following aggravated burglary in Berwick

A 16-year-old boy from the Casey area has been arrested by police following an alleged aggravated burglary and the theft of a car in Berwick overnight.

Officers spotted an allegedly stolen grey Mercedes sedan travelling on the Princes Highway in Narre Warren around 3:35am on Thursday 13 February.

It was seen to allegedly have been travelling at speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour.

Police kept watch on the Mercedes as it allegedly travelled throughout Berwick and then inbound on the Princes Freeway, once again reaching speeds of up to 200km/hr.

It was claimed that the Mercedes narrowly collided with another vehicle on Wheelers Park Drive.

Officers then successfully deployed a tyre deflation device on Clyde Road, however, the vehicle allegedly continued driving to the Monash Freeway before it was dumped near the Stud Road exit in Dandenong North.

It is alleged that the driver of the vehicle fled on foot afterwards, but with the assistance of the K9 unit, police arrested the teen in a nearby reserve.

Investigators believe the Mercedes was stolen overnight from a Coachella Way property in Berwick.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam and/or CCTV footage or additional information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/