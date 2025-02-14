Couple bravely dashes to neighbours’ aid

by Sahar Foladi

A Dandenong North couple have been awarded for courageously saving the lives of their elderly neighbours from inside a burning home.

Louise Heard and her husband Josh are local parents who dashed to the rescue of Kathy and Neil last June in dramatic, extraordinary events which firefighters were still talking about months later.

They were awarded the community safety award at Fire Rescue Victoria’s Long and Good Service Awards ceremony in Dandenong on Monday 10 February.

“It was very humbling FRV included us in their recognition awards for their fire-fighters, which is a very big deal,” Louise says.

“We hadn’t told people about the fire, we’re not really like that. But it was very special for us our family.

“We don’t see it as anything special, we think it’s a thing you do for your neighbours.”

She describes the elderly couple as the “sweetest neighbours ever” who were adored by her three children. They had lived at the same address for 30 years.

At the time of the fire, Louise was in her ensuite when she could hear beeping and, upon checking, could smell smoke.

While Josh dialled 000, she found neighbour Neil struggling to open the flyscreen door with his wheelchair support in the way.

Eventually Louise got inside the house, helped him out and went back in for Kathy who was in her room with a bowl of water.

“You could see smoke but I wasn’t sure where it was coming from, how bad it was.

“Her entire bed had spot fires all over and when she threw the water at the bed, it went up the wall like a fireball because it was electrical.

“As soon as I saw that, I said we need to get out.”

Kathy suffers from vascular dementia which impacted her reasoning, judgement and memory.

Louise says she’s grateful Kathy doesn’t remember the events of that night also because she had to “get physical” but not too hard, to get her out.

At the time Kathy was “determined” to put out the fire on her own.

“I convinced her I would put it out instead,” Louise said. “She gave me the bowl and I threw that on the floor and guided her out.

“By the time we got them to the driveway and turned around the flames was coming through the roof and all the rooms.

“I can’t believe how fast it all happened.”

They all suffered from smoke inhalations, which is what could’ve potentially led to their deaths, according to the firefighters.

“I was shocked at how much it hurts your breathing,” Louise says.

Kathy was hospitalised with minor burns to her throat and nostrils, while Louise was able to tell their daughters that their parents were OK.

The elderly couple have since moved to a retirement village in Chelsea. Their house went up for sale and renovations are almost complete for the new family to move in.

“Our children are really sad that they’re not here anymore and can’t see them but I’m glad they weren’t awake when it all happened. That would’ve been upsetting for them.”

But it’s this ordeal that brought the community together and typified their neighbourhood’s community spirit, she says.

“All our neighbour were amazing, everyone was out offering what they could, it was a sweet thing in that moment.

“We have a nice community here.”

At the awards, Louise and Josh caught up with the firefighter crew who attended the incident whilst their kids experienced being inside the fire truck.

“They’ll never forget me in my Rainbow PJ’s, they’re very bright,” Louise laughs.

“They said a 30-second difference in our timing would’ve been a completely different story and the outcome would’ve been extremely different.

“They thought and spoke about the job a lot in terms of our response, not only going into the fire but taking care of them, calling their family, waiting for ambulance, helping them the next day.

“That’s not the norm and that really stuck with them because fire happens all the time and you don’t see neighbours coming out.”

She says it’s hard to watch someone’s house burning especially but they’re just “relieved to get them out on time.”

“We’re just relieved they were okay. That was our main priority.

“When it happened you don’t think about anything else – we just saw and ran.

“It’s something we are celebrating because that’s what we need to do in this world and community.”

Greater Dandenong mayor Jim Memeti, who also attended the award ceremony, was “shocked” on hearing the remarkable story.

“I was there and shocked that I never heard of this. I don’t think there’s been a story about it.

“A local average mum and dad with no training did this.”

He intends to recognise the couple on behalf of the council in appreciation for their heroic effort, emphasising his “soft spot” for fire fighters and their commitment to their dangerous jobs.

FRV Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Greg Christison was proud to call attention to the couple’s heroic efforts.

“There’s no doubt that the actions of Louise and Josh saved the lives of their neighbours.

“They displayed kindness, humility and bravery.”

FRV’s Long and Good Service Awards recognise and reward FRV firefighters for their long service and good conduct.

These awards recognise significant contributions during national emergencies, those who risk their safety to protect the community and long and diligent service.