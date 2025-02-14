Pole falls across Monash Fwy after hit-run crash

Police are seeking public help in investigating an alleged hit-run crash in Mulgrave.

Southern Metro Crime Squad say a white Volkswagen Polo crashed into a pole on Monash Freeway at the intersection of Springvale Road about 11.45pm on Saturday 8 February.

The crash caused the pole to fall across three laneways of southbound traffic.

No one was injured.

Police have been told four occupants of the Polo got out of the vehicle and fled in a stolen white BMW.

The Polo was stolen from a railway station on Endeavour Drive in Cranbourne North just before 8pm, prior to the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au