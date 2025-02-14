Police investigating death of man in Lynbrook Shopping Centre

Homicide Squad detectives are currently investigating the circumstances around the death of a man in Lynbrook this afternoon.

Police were attempting to arrest a man related to outstanding matters when he fled on foot inside a shopping centre on South Gippsland Highway just after 12:30pm.

The man was then located shortly after with life-threatening injuries, believed to be self-inflicted.

A worker said that “apparently, the man ran through to the building and straight down to the toilets. And he barricaded himself into the girls’ toilets”.

“And then, the police showed up not long after, and then they all went down the hallway and were trying to get into the toilet.”

Emergency services immediately administered CPR, however, he was unable to be revived and was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident with oversight from Professional Standards Command, as per standard practice when a person dies in police presence.

The shopping centre worker added that there “was a lot of people around”.

“A lot of people were standing over in the delivery area, which is at the back where the dumpster area is.

“Everyone was standing around and surprised and asking us what was going on.

“There were about 20 police, car engines, and ambulance, and then there was a helicopter as well because they airlifted the guy,” they said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.