Resident escapes suspicious fire in Doveton

A resident has been treated for smoke inhalation after a home was destroyed by a suspicious fire in Ash Street, Doveton on Friday morning (14 February).

Firefighters got the call-out about 9.13am, finding the single-storey brick house “fully involved by fire”.

Two FRV crews in breathing apparatus doused the fire inside the building and searched for occupants.

“All occupants were accounted for and one patient was with Ambulance Victoria for smoke inhalation.”

The fire was brought under control by 9.32am and deemed suspicious, the spokesperson said.

Victoria Police was investigating the scene.

The fire’s cause was yet to be determined, a police spokesperson stated.

“No one was injured during the incident.”

FRV issued a community advisory message warning of smoke in the area.